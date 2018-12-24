WIBW News Now!

Departing Republican leader in Kansas House will be chairman of new Rural Revitalization Committee

December 24, 2018

A Republican leader in the Kansas House who was ousted from his position will serve as chairman of new Rural Revitalization Committee.

Departing Majority Leader Don Hineman’s new assignment for 2019 and 2020 will have him leading a committee that will examine challenges facing rural areas that include declining populations and limited access to broadband service.  He was appointed by House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., a fellow Republican from Olathe who grew up in southwest Kansas.

Hineman is a farmer and rancher from Dighton.  He is a GOP moderate and was re-elected to the House this year but was voted out as majority leader earlier this month after the Republican majority became more conservative.

Ryckman said he created the committee to make sure rural communities “get a fair shake.”

