WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


45°F
Scattered Clouds
Feels Like 45°
Winds North 0 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy55°
34°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy49°
39°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of Rain52°
26°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast35°
20°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Mostly Cloudy32°
17°

Department of Justice to help facilitate forum over Dominique White shooting

by on December 19, 2017 at 12:23 PM (39 mins ago)

Topeka officials say the Department of Justice will help moderate a public forum about a black man fatally shot by two police officers.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Interim Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran says the event may happen in January.

Topeka police have said that 30-year-old Dominique White was shot in September after reaching for a pocket containing a handgun.

A copy of White’s death certificate that was obtained by the newspaper says he died from gunshot wounds to the back. White’s father, Kelly White, said he believes his son was running away from Topeka police when he was killed.

White was just months out of prison after being prosecuted for burglary and illegal gun possession.

Prosecutors are reviewing an investigation by the police department in Lawrence.

Photo courtesy of MGN Online

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.