Department of Justice to help facilitate forum over Dominique White shooting

Topeka officials say the Department of Justice will help moderate a public forum about a black man fatally shot by two police officers.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Interim Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran says the event may happen in January.

Topeka police have said that 30-year-old Dominique White was shot in September after reaching for a pocket containing a handgun.

A copy of White’s death certificate that was obtained by the newspaper says he died from gunshot wounds to the back. White’s father, Kelly White, said he believes his son was running away from Topeka police when he was killed.

White was just months out of prison after being prosecuted for burglary and illegal gun possession.

Prosecutors are reviewing an investigation by the police department in Lawrence.

