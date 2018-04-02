Department of Energy report highlights need for coal generation in extreme weather, former regulator says

A former Missouri utility regulator highlighted the backbone that coal provided during last winter’s extreme weather in the eastern part of the country.

“The Department of Energy just completed a study of how the grid operated during late December, early January, when the Northeast had what they call the bomb cyclone, that extended cold snap,” said Terry Jarrett, an energy attorney and consultant who has served on both the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners and the Missouri Public Service Commission. “What they found was that coal basically shouldered the heavy burden of grid reliability during that time. Natural gas use, which is normally high in normal times, was lower during that cold snap due to a number of factors.”

Renewable energy also had lower output due to the weather issues, but coal plants were able to keep going.

“At the coal plant site itself, they can store up to 90 days of coal,” said Jarrett. “If there’s a disruption in the transportation chain or any type of bad weather when they can’t get supplies, they have several weeks of supply right there. The coal plants can continue to burn the coal and generate the electricity, where, for example, natural gas, is delivered by pipelines and those pipelines can be disrupted.”

It’s not that new sources of energy are not efficient in normal circumstances. However, normal circumstances do not always exist.

“We do need to understand that there are times when we are going to need, for example, coal or nuclear, as we saw in the example of this winter and in past winters,” said Jarrett. “Coal really steps up during these peak usage times to shoulder the burden.”

Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.) recently introduced the “Electricity Reliability and Fuel Security Act,” which aims to keep coal-fired power plants operating in the near-term while federal policymakers find long-term remedies to ensure the nation’s electric grid resilience. Bucshon’s bill would create a temporary tax credit to offset a small portion of the maintenance and operating expenses of the existing coal fleet and put those plants on more of an even footing with some of the subsidies that have been out there for renewable energy.