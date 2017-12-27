WIBW News Now!

Department of Revenue delaying launch of new computer system for issuing driver’s licenses

by on December 27, 2017 at 4:24 PM (4 hours ago)

Kansas is delaying the launch of a new computer system for issuing driver’s licenses.

The Department of Revenue announced Wednesday what it called a slight delay for the KanLicense system that was supposed to launch on January 2nd.

The announcement came less than two weeks after a state audit raised questions about whether the system would be ready.  The new system would replace a decades-old system and initially was to be deployed early in 2012.

The department said the latest delay will be “only a matter of days or weeks” and that driver’s licenses offices will remain open.

Revenue Secretary Sam Williams said testing showed that the system needed a little more work. He also said launching it as planned would require hundreds of employees to work on New Year’s Day.

