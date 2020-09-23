Deported drug dealer found back in country
An accused drug dealer who was deported last year is once again facing drug charges after illegally returning to the U.S.
The Wichita Eagle reports that 28-year-old Raul Valenzuela-Arce was charged in U.S. District Court in Topeka.
He is accused of distributing methamphetamine.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Valenzuela-Arce was arrested in March 2019 in Topeka on state drug and gun charges.
The KBI says Valenzuela-Arce agreed while jailed to become a KBI informant.
In return, charges against him would be dismissed.
Instead of helping police, Valenzuela-Arce allegedly returned to committing drug crimes.
Court filings show he was deported to Mexico in November.
Investigators said they found out that Valenzuela-Arce was back in Topeka on July 22, and he was arrested again.