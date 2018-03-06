WIBW News Now!

Derby student arrested with gun at school

by on March 6, 2018 at 10:48 AM

A southern Kansas high school student has been arrested after bringing a handgun to school.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the arrest happened Monday morning.  An alert sent to students’ families at Derby High School says school administrators brought the student in for questioning after receiving a tip, and the gun was found.  The school resource officer arrested the sophomore without incident.  The alert said no threat was made to students or staff.

Derby spokeswoman Katie Carlson didn’t say if the student was in class with the weapon, or what time the student was arrested.

