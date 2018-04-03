WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


42°F
Overcast
Feels Like 32°
Winds NW 29 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear26°

Thu
Weather for Thursday is Mostly Cloudy23°
10°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy32°
12°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Mostly Cloudy40°
34°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Rain45°
24°

Designer of Schlitterbahn waterslide arrested

by on April 3, 2018 at 11:37 AM (4 hours ago)

Federal authorities in Dallas have arrested one of the designers of a Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy.

Trent Touchstone, chief deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service in Dallas, said Tuesday that 72-year-old John Timothy Schooley was met by agents at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport late Monday.  Schooley will be held in Dallas pending his arraignment and extradition to Kansas on charges that include second-degree murder.

A Kansas grand jury last week indicted Schooley and Jeffrey Henry, a co-owner of Texas-based Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts.  The indictment alleges Schooley lacked technical or engineering expertise in amusement park rides.

Caleb Schwab died on the 17-story Verruckt ride in 2016 when the raft he was riding went airborne and hit an overhead loop.

Photo courtesy of Dallas County Sheriff’s Department

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.