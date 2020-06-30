DeSoto Gets Big Merck Expansion
An eastern Kansas town received some positive economic news this week.
Merck Animal Health has announced that it plans to invest $100 million to expand and enhance its manufacturing facility in DeSoto.
The company, a division of Merck and Company based in New Jersey, said that it plans a technology expansion of its vaccine production facility this year, plus an additional $66 million investment in the coming years.
The site develops vaccines for swine, cattle and horses.
Pamela Stoops, executive director for the company’s DeSoto operations, said the capital improvements and expansion in its manufacturing capabilities strengthens the company’s footprint in the state, and increases its ability to fulfill customer demand.
Governor Laura Kelly said Merck Animal Health continues to be a strong source of innovation and growth in Kansas, and are a leading force in vaccine production and research.