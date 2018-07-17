Despite closed primaries, most independents ‘don’t care’, says KU political scientist; Long-held SCOTUS decision defines state’s role

Independent candidate for Governor Greg Orman tweeted Tuesday that Kansas is one of only 14 states that close their primaries to unaffiliated voters. He said, “If they want to shut out over 30% of Kansans from this important stage of the electoral process— all taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay for it.”

University of Kansas political scientist Patrick Miller says history shows that independents generally really don’t care about primaries.

“They’ve actually been polled on that several times over the years,” said Miller. “They actually don’t seem to care about that very much, contrary to what we might think. When they do care about it is when they might be attracted to a candidate and then find out that they can’t vote in a closed primary.”

Independents, at least if they support Orman, don’t have to worry about that, as he is running as an Independent and not in one of the major party contests. All they need to do is sign a petition to get him on the ballot. Miller also notes that Independents now are not the Independents of the past.

“Your typical average independent, newly registering in 2018 is a Millennial, who’s more liberal than voters, on average, they typically vote straight ticket Democratic and they probably wanted Bernie Sanders to be President,” said Miller.

The reason why states are so involved in the primary process goes back to 1944 and a Supreme Court decision, Smith v. Allwright that opened up primaries to people of all races and designated them as semi-public organizations.

“Since then, you’ve had a much closer state-funded role, oftentimes, of political parties,” said Miller. “That’s precisely why states fund primary elections, because the Court has recognized that parties are not private organizations.”

The primaries for the Republican and Democratic parties will be held August 7.