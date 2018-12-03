Despite positive weekend news, Creighton economist still skeptical going into 2019

As part of his November Mid-America Business Conditions Index released Monday, Creighton University economist Ernie Goss asked supply managers about the impact tariffs are having in the Midwest.

“About two-thirds indicated these trade restrictions and tariffs were having some negative impacts on their businesses,” said Goss. “This is up from 40 percent two months ago. It was becoming and continues to be an issue for the economy. This morning, the stock market blasted away because of at least delaying any sort of implementation of greater tariffs on China.”

The Sunflower State is growing, but slowly.

“Kansas is moving along,” said Goss. “The index is a little bit lower than the region. Of course, the region is a little bit lower than the national ISM numbers that came out this morning. Our inflation index was down significantly and so was the national index.”

Both of those were down because of the drop in oil prices we have seen in recent weeks.

“We’re seeing some growth, we’re seeing positive growth,” said Goss. “If we move to more trade restrictions, I think growth could be down quite a bit in the first quarter from the fourth quarter that we’re in now and of course, the fourth quarter we’re in right now is down from the third quarter that we recently finished.”

What will be important is not so much the expected rate increase to come December 19, but Jerome Powell’s comments when it happens as he forecasts whether or not there will be more increases coming. If he continues to be dovish and call for fewer increases, that could help with growth going into 2019.