Details on Charges Against State Senator Days Away
A Kansas Highway Patrol official says that basic information won’t be available for more than a week on its arrest early Tuesday of a state senator on suspicion of driving under the influence and attempting to flee from law enforcement while driving the wrong way on a highway in Topeka.
The disclosure from the patrol’s general counsel came shortly before Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop announced that he was stepping away from most of his office’s duties until matters related to his arrest are resolved.
The patrol’s Capitol Police division arrested Suellentrop on Interstate 70 near downtown Topeka after his SUV was reported traveling east in the highway’s westbound lanes.
He was booked into the Shawnee County jail, but a judge ordered him released hours later, saying there was not sufficient evidence to support his arrest.
Suellentrop released a statement saying most of his duties will be handled by Assistant Majority Leader Larry Alley.