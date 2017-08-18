Devil Brigade soldier dies in Topeka hospital 3 days after suffering a gunshot wound

A soldier with Fort Riley’s 1st Infantry Division died Tuesday at a hospital in Topeka, according to a military spokesperson.

Spc. Richard Cox, 22, was sent to Stormont Vail Hospital on August 13 after suffering a gunshot wound while on base.

The Black Hawk, South Dakota native was an indirect fire infantryman with Fort Riley’s famed “Devil Brigade.”

A news release did not give any details on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A message left with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command was not immediately returned.

Cox joined the Army in July 2013 and came to Fort Riley four months later.

He deployed to Kuwait in June 2014 and South Korea in October 2016.

Cox received numerous awards, including the Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.

Cox’s death is being investigated by the Fort Riley Criminal Investigation Command office.