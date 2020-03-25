Diarra To Leave K-State Basketball Program
The second leading scorer for the Kansas State Wildcats is leaving the program.
Cartier Diarra is putting his name in the transfer portal for this upcoming season.
Diarra, who will graduate this May, will be eligible immediately due to the grad transfer rule.
The other option is Cartier could try to go pro and put his name in the NBA Draft for 2020. If he doesn’t like what he hears feedback wise he can then come back to college and will play somewhere other then K-State.
Head coach Bruce Weber made the following statement today (March 25) about the decision of Cartier Diarra to end his playing career at K-State.
“Cartier has informed me of his desire to test his pro basketball opportunities with the option to transfer to another school for his final season of eligibility. I’m supportive of Cartier’s decision and appreciate the time he has given this program the last four years. He has been a part of many great moments here. We look forward to him graduating this spring and pursuing his dream of playing pro basketball.”