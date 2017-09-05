Dineen and Reed Earn Big 12 Players of the Week

Back in a big way, Kansas redshirt-junior linebacker Joe Dineen Jr., returned to the field for the first time in nearly a year after missing the majority of the 2016 campaign with an injury, leading the Jayhawks to a 38-16 win over Southeast Missouri State. Dineen posted a game-high 15 tackles in the win on his way to being named the Big 12 Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Dineen, who was honored by the conference office for the first time in his KU career, was just one tackle shy of his career-high as he collected a Big 12 leading 15 total stops, including 11 solo hits. In addition, he recorded a career-high tying 2.5 tackles-for-loss.

Backed by a combined 181 yards in returns last week against Central Arkansas, which featured a 62-yard punt return touchdown, Kansas State junior D.J. Reed was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday.

It was Reed’s second career player of the week honor but the first of the special teams variety as he was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week following last year’s Texas Tech victory. K-State now has 44 player of the week accolades since 2011, the second most in the Big 12, while 24 have been special teams honors.

Reed took the opening kickoff 96 yards to the Bear 4-yard line to set up K-State’s first touchdown of the season, which bettered his previous long kickoff return of 76 yards last season at Baylor.