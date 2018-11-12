Dineen Takes Home Big 12 Weekly Award

Big 12 football student-athletes from Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas earned weekly accolades for their performances in Week 11.

Texas junior Lil’Jordan Humphrey earned his first Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honor, while teammate Cameron Dicker picked up his second Special Teams Player of the Week award this season. Kansas’ Joe Dineen Jr. and Texas’ Davante Davis shared Defensive Player of the Week honors, while OU’s Kennedy Brooks collected his second Newcomer of the Week recognition.

Humphrey caught a game-winning, 29-yard touchdown pass with 21 seconds left to lift the Longhorns to a 41-34 road victory in Lubbock. The junior finished with eight catches for a career-high 159 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the first Longhorn with 100-yard back-to-back games since 2012.

Davis stymied a pair of Texas Tech drives in the red zone with an interception at the goal line and a forced fumble and fumble recovery to prevent a Red Raider score. Davis totaled five tackles and two TFLs in the win.

KU’s Dineen led the Jayhawk defense at Kansas State with nine total tackles, including eight solo hits, to go along with 2.5 tackles-for-loss.

The freshman Dicker connected on a 52-yard field goal in the second quarter at Texas Tech, marking the longest for a Longhorn since 2015. He also converted a 46-yard field goal in the contest.

Brooks ran for 165 yards and a career-best three touchdowns on just 15 carries to help propel the Sooners to a 48-47 win over Oklahoma State. The freshman rushed 10 times for 152 yards over the final three quarters, including 74 yards on five carries in the fourth.

2018 BIG 12 FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK – WEEK 11 AWARDS

Offensive Player of the Week

Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR, Jr., Texas

Co-Defensive Players of the Week

Joe Dineen Jr., LB, R-Sr., Kansas

Davante Davis, DB, Sr., Texas

Special Teams Player of the Week

Cameron Dicker, K, Fr., Texas



Newcomer of the Week

Kennedy Brooks, RB, R-Fr., Oklahoma