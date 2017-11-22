Director of Children’s Shelter in Lawrence named Kansas DCF Secretary

The Kansas City Star reports that financial disclosure forms show that Kansas Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colyer has selected Gina Meier-Hummel as secretary of the Department for

Children and Families.

Colyer spokesman Kendall Marr confirmed the selection and said Governor Sam Brownback had delegated the decision to Colyer.

Meier-Hummel has been involved in Kansas’s social service system for decades and serves on a task force examining the foster care system. Before becoming the director of the Children’s Shelter in Lawrence, she served in positions within the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services and DCF.

Colyer will formally unveil his pick Wednesday. It will be subject to Senate confirmation.