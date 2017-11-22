WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


20°F
Clear
Feels Like 20°
Winds North 0 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy46°
34°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear62°
46°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear74°
38°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear60°
36°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear61°
46°

Director of Children’s Shelter in Lawrence named Kansas DCF Secretary

by on November 22, 2017 at 8:11 AM (28 mins ago)

The Kansas City Star reports that financial disclosure forms show that Kansas Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colyer has selected Gina Meier-Hummel as secretary of the Department for
Children and Families.

Colyer spokesman Kendall Marr confirmed the selection and said Governor Sam Brownback had delegated the decision to Colyer.

Meier-Hummel has been involved in Kansas’s social service system for decades and serves on a task force examining the foster care system. Before becoming the director of the Children’s Shelter in Lawrence, she served in positions within the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services and DCF.

Colyer will formally unveil his pick Wednesday. It will be subject to Senate confirmation.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.