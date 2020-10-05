Dirt Road Junk Fest In Pasture At Valley Falls
“There’ll be fun for everyone,” according to the Dirt Road Divas.
The Dirt Road Junk Fest is Saturday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Belveal Pasture just west of Valley Falls.
What is Dirt Road Junk Fest?
Well, according to Megan Belveal, one of the hosting Dirt Road Divas, “It will have about everything one could ever possibly imagine.”
From sporting goods, homemade products, baked items, primitives to food trucks, the Divas guarantee there is something for everybody.
“This rain or shine event will be the most unique, fun-filled day for all in the family,” Belveal reassured.
“There are already more than 50 vendors coming to Dirt Road Junk Fest,” said Jami Heinen, second Diva of the group. “It will be the biggest outdoor event in Jefferson County.”
Waiting to become a vendor due to Covid-19 reasons? “Don’t worry, we will have a spot for you the day of the event should you decide to join,” Heinen said. “We are working with the Jefferson County Health Department to make sure everyone stays safe.
“We are really excited to have you come out for a day of fun,” Heinen welcomed.
Details and updates can be found on Facebook at Dirt Road Junk Fest.