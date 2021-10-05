DirtRoad JunkFest At Belveal Farms In Valley Falls

By Frank J. Buchman
“There’ll be fun for everyone,” according to the DirtRoad Divas.
The DirtRoad JunkFest is Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Belveal Farms just west of Valley Falls.
What is DirtRoad JunkFest?
Well, according to Megan Belveal, one of the hosting DirtRoad Divas, “It will have about everything one could ever possibly imagine.”
From sporting goods, homemade products, baked items, primitives, and fun for the kids to food trucks; the Divas guarantee there is something for everybody.
“This fifth annual rain or shine event will be the most unique, fun-filled day for all in the family,” Belveal reassured. “Last year more than 3,500 attended the event on an operating farm.”
“There are already more than160 vendors coming to Dirt Road Junk Fest,” said Jami Heinen, second Diva of the group. “It is the biggest outdoor event in Jefferson County.”
Waiting to become a vendor due to coronavirus reasons? “Don’t worry, we will have a spot for you the day of the event should you decide to join,” Heinen said. “We continue working with the Jefferson County Health Department to make sure everyone stays safe.
“We are really excited to have you come out for a day of fun,” Heinen welcomed.
Details and updates can be found at www.dirtroadjunkfest.com.
The DirtRoad JunkFest is Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Belveal Farms just west of Valley Falls.