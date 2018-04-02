Distracted driving is a no-no that most people do, survey says

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness month, but a new AAA Foundation survey released last week indicates that almost all drivers are already aware of the problem. The annual Traffic Safety Culture Index survey by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows that 88 percent of drivers believe distracted driving is on the rise.

“In this case, it’s kind of interesting that people know that it’s not a good thing to do behind the wheel, but they also admit to doing it,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “Probably the next part of that battle is to get people to understand and be able to put that distraction aside.”

The hard part of making devices not work when a car is in motion is that the device doesn’t know who is driving.

“Some manufacturers are currently putting in Do Not Disturb options,” said Haugh. “Cell phone manufacturers are also putting those in. If the phone detects that you’re in a vehicle or moving or something, you can either have it automatically kind of put you on Do Not Disturb, or it will ask you when you start your car and get ready to leave.”

Now, it’s a matter of encouraging drivers to use the technology available to them, or to entrust their device to a passenger, if they can’t afford to be out of communication.

“If you have someone in the passenger seat that can take care of those things if you really feel like you can’t be away from your phone for that time period that you’re driving, then at least allow them to be able to navigate all of that for you,” said Haugh. “Again, you’ve got to make sure that whatever they’re doing in that conversation with you is not distracting, as well.”

Almost half of all drivers (49 percent) report recently talking on a hand-held phone while driving, and nearly 35 percent have sent a text or email. Despite their own behavior, most drivers (nearly 58 percent) say talking on a cell phone while behind the wheel is a very serious threat to their personal safety, while 78 percent believe that texting is a significant danger.