Distractions mean danger for drivers and pedestrians during back to school, says Safe Kids Kansas

As school starts again across Kansas, it’s important to remind all of your kids how to stay safe when walking in their neighborhoods.

“We think about that we have to have these conversations with our youngest children that are just learning to be pedestrians,” said Cherie Sage with Safe Kids Kansas. “How to cross the street and look both ways, navigate traffic. The truth is, we need to continue those conversations with our older children. We have about five teenage pedestrian deaths every week in the United States and thousands more that are injured.”

Younger kids are safer than they have been in quite some time. That’s not true of their older siblings.

“While there’s been a downward trend in those pedestrian deaths over the past 20 years for young kids, there’s been a 13 percent increase among teenagers in just the last few years,” said Sage. “In fact, teens now account for about half of all pedestrian deaths among children age 19 and under.”

Distractions are the reason for the increase, both among drivers and among those teens that are on the sidewalks and roads.

“If you’ve got a kid that’s walking or biking to school, or even riding the bus, you have to stress that importance of putting their electronic devices away, especially before they cross busy streets or navigate traffic in parking lots.”

One in five high school students cross the street while distracted by technology.

Teach your kids to put devices down, look up, listen, and make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street. If your kids ride a bus, teach them only to use devices while on the bus, and not while waiting on, or exiting the bus.