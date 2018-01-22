Disturbance call Friday afternoon results in arrests

A disturbance call in Topeka Friday resulted in two arrests, including one related to a robbery.

According to a release from Topeka police, officers were called to the 300 Block of NW St. John around 2:00 p.m. Friday and contacted two people in a gray four-door vehicle. A firearm was located in the vehicle and after being provided false identifying information, both people were taken to the Law Enforcement Center for more questions.

Forty-year-old Kurtis Schwanz was arrested for Felon in posession of a firearm, felony obstruction and drug charges.

Twenty-three-year-old Hunter Hosler was arrested on charges related to a December 20 robbery in the 3800 Block of S Topeka Blvd.