Do You Want to be a Billionaire? Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $1 Billion!

Kansas Lottery players are joining players all over the country, rushing to their favorite stores in huge numbers hoping the price of a lottery ticket will win them a billion dollar jackpot! The jackpot for tonight has been raised three times since Tuesday’s drawing produced no winner. It is the second largest U.S. jackpot ever. The cash option on the prize is $565.6 million.

If a Kansas player wins tonight’s jackpot, is the only winner and selects the cash option, they will take home $396 million after taxes. Federal income withholding taxes would be $135.7 million (24%) and state income withholding taxes would be $28.28 million (5%). A Kansas win would produce a nice windfall for the State as well as the winner.

There are a few things Lottery officials want players to keep in mind:

· It only takes one ticket to win. Please don’t spend more than your budget allows.

· There are eight other prizes you can win besides the jackpot. Be sure to check your tickets after the drawing!

· All prizes (except for the jackpot) will be multiplied if you add the Megaplier option to your ticket. Megaplier costs an extra $1 per play and multiplies your prize by 2, 3, 4, or 5. A new Megaplier number is drawn for each drawing.

For Mega Millions players who are only concerned with winning the jackpot, there is an option called Just the Jackpot. For $3, the player gets two Mega Millions plays, but will only win a prize if the ticket hits the jackpot.

As of 12:00 p.m. Friday, Kansas Mega Millions sales are already $1,517,665 for tonight’s drawing, and Mega Millions tickets were selling at the rate of 1,447 per minute. The busiest selling time today is expected to be 5:00-7:00 pm.

The current buying frenzy is reminiscent of January 2016 when the Powerball jackpot rolled to an astonishing $1.58 billion. That remains the largest jackpot ever won in the U.S., but Mega Millions could surpass that record if the jackpot is not won Friday.

In other jackpot news, the Powerball jackpot was raised from $430 million to $470 million late Friday morning (cash option $268.6 million). The Lotto America jackpot is $9.81 (cash option $5.65 million), and the Super Kansas Cash is $3.1 million. All three drawings are Saturday night.

Players have until 8:59 Friday night to get their Mega Millions tickets and until 8:59 Saturday night to get their Powerball, Lotto America and Super Kansas Cash tickets.

For a quick and easy way to make sure you have tickets for all four weekend drawings, ask the clerk for a Bonanza Sampler! That will give you a $2 Powerball, $2 Mega Millions, $1 Lotto America and $1 Super Kansas Cash. All tickets will be Quick Picks.

What does it cost to play?

· Mega Millions $2 per play, $3 with Megaplier, $3 Just the Jackpot (two plays for a chance to win the jackpot prize only)

· Powerball $2 per play, $3 with Power Play

· Lotto America $1 per play, $2 with All Star Bonus

· Super Kansas Cash $1 for two plays

This is a great time for players to join the PlayOn® Players Loyalty program if they have not already done so. PlayOn members can submit all their winning and non-winning tickets to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and prizes! PlayOn® is FREE to join.

