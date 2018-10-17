Doctor who works for vaccine maker says, get your flu shot

With Kansas recording deaths from flu already this season, it’s important to note the seriousness of the condition for some people.

“It’s important to remember that the flu is not just a common cold,” said Dr. Monica Mercer with Sanofi Pasteur. “The flu is a contagious, severe respiratory disease that’s easily passed on from one person to another. It can be mild, but we know as well that it can be severe. When we say severe, we’re really talking about people ending up in hospital with the flu and even people dying.”

Two deaths in the state have been attributed to flu as of Monday.

“Children that are two and younger are at the greatest risk in pediatrics for flu and for complications,” said Dr. Mercer. “Then we move to the other age extreme and we look to our seniors, people that are 65 and older are at increased risk of flu.”

Also at increased risk are those with chronic conditions like asthma, or compromised immune systems.

“Everyone six months and older should get a flu shot,” said Dr. Mercer. “Unless they have some contraindication that they can’t get the shot, they really should. Even if you’re not vulnerable, by getting your flu shot and not spreading that flu to somebody who is, it’s really amazing. What we see is, children under six months can’t get their flu shots, as an example. How do you protect them against the flu? The best way is to not, for the people around them to not have flu.”

Dr. Mercer joined Kansas State Senator Dr. Barbara Bollier for a podcast about flu season. It’s available at womeningovernment.org.