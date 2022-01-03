Doctors: Feel Sick? Get Tested

Doctors in Kansas have a simple message for those who are feeling ill: The symptoms of COVID-19, the flu, and a simple cold are almost identical, so get tested.
COVID-19 cases are surging across the country, and Kansas is no exception.
To make matters worse, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Kansas as among the five states with the highest flu activity levels in the country, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported.
KU’s laboratories say the flu began circulating in early December, mostly the H3N2 variety.
That strain would lead to a bit more of a severe flu year.
Getting tested for COVID-19 may be challenging.
Several testing sites in Kansas are reporting long lines, and at-home testing kits are sold out at many stores.