Doctor’s License Suspended

A state board that oversees doctors has suspended the medical license of a Wichita physician, alleging that he wrote prescriptions for people he hadn’t spoken to or examined.
The Wichita Eagle reports that suspension order says that Chad Sharp’s employer had unlicensed employees call people last year, and ask if they were suffering from “chronic ailments.”
These calls were recorded and then sent to Sharp, who was paid for each person whose information he reviewed.
He then would prescribe a cream or ointment that was billed to the person’s insurance.
The suspension order said that several of the consumers for whom he prescribed medications reported to investigators that they had received medication prescribed by the doctor, although they never requested the medication, nor consented to treatment by him.
Sharp was licensed to practice medicine in Kansas in 1993.
His license was limited by the board from 2000 to 2005 and from 2006 to 2009, when he surrendered it.
It was reinstated in 2017 and made active with limitations in 2019.
He was to consult with another doctor before changing a patient’s treatment plan.
The suspension order says he didn’t consult as required.