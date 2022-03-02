      Weather Alert

Document Destruction Events Planned

Mar 2, 2022 @ 7:03am

The Attorney General’s Office will mark National Consumer Protection Week with free document destruction events throughout the state next week.

The office will sponsor free document destruction at 10 locations throughout the state next Monday through Saturday, which is National Consumer Protection Week.

Securely shredding personal documents is an important step toward preventing identity theft.

The cities and days are:

Monday, March 7 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Manhattan
CiCo Park Swimming Pool, Wreath Ave. & Robinson Dr.
     
  4 – 6 p.m. Salina
Tony’s Pizza Events Center, 800 The Midway
     
Tuesday, March 8 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Newton
Chisholm Trail Center, 601 SE 36th St.
     
  4 – 6 p.m. Emporia

Bowyer Community Building, U.S. Highway 50 & Industrial Road
     
Wednesday, March 9 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Dodge City
Civic Center, 2110 1st Ave.
     
Thursday, March 10 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Hays

Sternberg Museum, 3000 Sternberg Dr.
     
  4 – 6 p.m. Hutchinson

Kansas State Fairgrounds, Gate 3, W. 23rd and N. Main St.
     
Friday, March 11 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Lawrence
Rock Chalk Park, 100 Rock Chalk Ln.
     
  4 – 6 p.m. Leavenworth
Haymarket Square, 7th St. & Cherokee St.
     
Saturday, March 12 9 a.m. – Noon Topeka
Judicial Center Parking Lot, SW 12th & Van Buren Sts

People are asked to limit their documents for destruction to three small bags or boxes.

Documents will be securely transported to the shredding facility for safe destruction by certified shredding companies.

You May Also Like
Kansas Law Blocked, State Won't Appeal
Bill To Ban "Sanctuary Cities" Introduced
Woman Faces Charges in Fatal House Fire
Gasoline in Kansas: Cheaper Than Most
I-70 Ramp In Topeka Closed Part of This Week
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On