Document Destruction Events Planned

The Attorney General’s Office will mark National Consumer Protection Week with free document destruction events throughout the state next week.
The office will sponsor free document destruction at 10 locations throughout the state next Monday through Saturday, which is National Consumer Protection Week.
Securely shredding personal documents is an important step toward preventing identity theft.
The cities and days are:
Bowyer Community Building, U.S. Highway 50 & Industrial Road
Sternberg Museum, 3000 Sternberg Dr.
Kansas State Fairgrounds, Gate 3, W. 23rd and N. Main St.
People are asked to limit their documents for destruction to three small bags or boxes.
Documents will be securely transported to the shredding facility for safe destruction by certified shredding companies.