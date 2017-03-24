Documents Obtained By Attorney General Show Defense Department Was Concerned About Detainee Site Survey Legality

The federal officials who conducted site surveys of Fort Leavenworth and other mainland sites for possible relocation of terrorist detainees from Guantanamo Bay were aware there were concerns about the legality of their activities.



Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt released the sixth and final installment of records provided to him by the U.S. Department of Defense this week after a federal court ordered DoD to comply with Schmidt’s Freedom of Information Act request for records related to planning for detainee relocation.

“We know that the public stories that emerged in the last two years of the Obama administration about preparations to move detainees to either Leavenworth or elsewhere on the mainland were serious,” said Schmidt. “They were just the tip of the iceberg.”

The volume of documents released was large, but that work is not going to need to be used in court, at least for now.

“We got about 2400 pages of planning materials produced to us after we filed the Federal Freedom of Information Act lawsuit,” said Schmidt. “The Presidential election in November, we think, rendered this issue moot. President Trump has said publicly he’s not interested in closing Guantanamo.”

Even in the 2400 pages of documents, Schmidt said all but about 100 or so pages were redacted in full.

“In each round of production, we would receive a cover letter that would assert various exceptions to the Freedom of Information Act, exceptions that permit redaction,” said Schmidt. “Then on each document, there would be large sections blocked out, electronically blocked out, and there would be a citation to one of those exceptions. It’s not dissimilar from how the Kansas Open Records Act is applied in state open records requests. The difference here is, the extent of the redaction was really remarkable.”

Schmidt said they had no issue with redactions that had a clear national security purpose, but there were vast sections of the documents redacted under the deliberative process privilege, sometimes known as executive privilege. The purpose of that privilege is to allow for candid conversations within a department as they are planning potential actions. This is an area that could have been used for potential future litigation had there not been a change in policy that coincided with the change in administration.