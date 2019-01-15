Dodge City plans 2 new polling sites as legal fees mount

Ford County says it plans to announce two new polling locations within Dodge City for this year’s elections amid mounting legal fees in a lawsuit over voting access.

The Hutchinson News reports the county will mail notices to voters informing them of their new polling place after arrangements for them are finalized.

The county does not plan to use the former Civic Center location, nor the single polling site outside town that sparked a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas.

The ACLU says if Ford County announces the two polling places it would discuss with clients the next steps in the litigation. It says opening more polling places would have cost the county less than the $71,000 that the county has spent so far in legal fees.

