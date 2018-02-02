Dodge City police continue to investigate hit-and-run that injured 5-year-old

Dodge City Police are still searching for the truck and driver that hit a 5-year-old last Saturday.

According to a department Facebook post, just after 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, January 27, the child ran across the road near 311 Kirk Street and was hit by a westbound pickup. The vehicle did not stop after striking the child. The child was transported to the hospital and life watched out due to a head injury and a broken femur.

Police are asking anyone with any information or potential video covering this area or the area surrounding that may have captured this red pickup truck entering or leaving the area during this approximate time frame and have not already been contacted by the police to contact them at (620) 225-8126.