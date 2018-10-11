Dole endorses Watkins in KS-2

Kansas’ favorite son and former U.S. Senator, Bob Dole, endorsed 2nd District candidate Republican Steve Watkins for Congress on Wednesday.

Dole said in a tweet, “I am endorsing Steve Watkins for Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District. I believe he will work hard for all of his constituents and protect our Kansas values.”

Wednesday’s endorsement was the first tweet from the Senator’s account since the ceremony in Topeka to unveil his statue September 29th.

Dole has been a long-time backer of Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins who currently holds the seat. She is retiring.

The Dole endorsement follows President Donald Trump’s visit to Topeka in support of Watkins last Saturday and a Wednesday announcement that Vice President Mike Pence will come for a fundraiser October 19 after an appearance in Wichita on October 18.

The 2nd District seat has been in Republican hands since Jenkins beat Nancy Boyda in 2008 and began serving in 2009.