Dole Honored in D.C., Kansas

Bob Dole will be honored in Washington before his casket comes home for events in his hometown and the state capital.
Dole’s casket will lie in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol.
Biden will join former presidents, current and former leaders in Congress, friends, and the Dole family for the private service Friday morning at Washington National Cathedral.
The public event later at the World War II Memorial will include remarks by actor Tom Hanks.
Dole’s casket is set to arrive Friday evening in Hays, and will be received by a state delegation led by Governor Laura Kelly before it travels to Dole’s hometown of Russell.
A public viewing of Dole’s casket and a memorial service are set for Saturday morning in Russell.
A private ceremony will follow at at the Statehouse in Topeka, with remarks by Kelly and the state’s two U.S. senators, Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran.