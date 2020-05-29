Domestic violence incidence leads to arrest in Montara neighborhood
A 47-year-old male was arrested in connection with an aggravated domestic incident earlier this morning in the Montara neighborhood.
On May 29, 2020, at 5:26 am the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic incident in the 7100 block of SW Greenview Drive. Upon arrival, deputies met with a female who reported that the male suspect was possibly inside the residence and possibly armed with a weapon. Deputies cleared the residence but the suspect was not located. Members of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Warrants Unit began searching for the male suspect.
At approximately 11:30 am deputies located the suspect at a motel in the 700 block of SW Fairlawn Road. Jason G. Gfeller (47) of Topeka was placed into custody and transported for questioning.
Gfeller was later booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:
- Domestic aggravated assault
- Aggravated intimidation of a victim
- Aggravated criminal threat
- Criminal damage to property
Gfeller was also arrested on charges stemming from another incident occurring on May 24, 2020. Those charges are:
- Aggravated assault
- Criminal damage to property
- Assault