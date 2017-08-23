WIBW News Now!

Domestic violence situation resolved in Norton Wednesday

by on August 23, 2017 at 11:25 AM (3 hours ago)

An early morning domestic violence call in Norton was resolved peacefully Wednesday.

Approximately 2:00, Norton Police officers were called to the 100 block of Howard Avenue for a domestic violence situation involving a hostage. After investigating, officers requested assistance from Norton County Sheriff’s officers and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The suspect was arrested approximately 7:30 and booked into the Norton County Detention Center pending formal charges.

A child being held by the suspect slept through the incident.

Norton Police thanked the other agencies for their assistance in a Facebook post Wednesday,

“The Norton Police Department would like to extend their sincere thanks to the Norton County Sheriff’s Department and members of the Kansas Highway Patrol for their assistance and dedication in helping resolve a volatile situation without incident,” the post said.

Names of those affected have not been released.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.