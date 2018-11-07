Domestic violence, stalking and rape report published

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) published the 2017 Kansas Domestic Violence, Stalking and Rape Report on Wednesday.

The report compiles data on domestic violence, rape, stalking, sodomy, and sexual battery incidents reported to the KBI by state and local law enforcement agencies across Kansas. The offenses counted in this report represent only those reported by victims to law enforcement.

Domestic Violence Analysis

The 2017 Domestic Violence, Stalking and Rape Report revealed 22,708 domestic violence incidents in the state, indicating an overall 1.3% decrease in domestic violence incidents. A domestic violence incident is reported in the state every 23 minutes and 9 seconds, and a domestic violence arrest occurs every 41 minutes and 24 seconds.

Domestic Violence Homicides

In 2017, Kansas experienced a 21.6% increase in domestic violence related homicides. Last year, 38 homicides related to domestic violence occurred, representing the most domestic violence homicides in the past 20 years.

Rape Analysis

In 2017, 1,239 rapes were reported, an increase of 8.1% over the previous year. Rape is reported in our state every 7 hours and 6 minutes. In 80.1% of these rape incidents, the suspect was known to the victim.

Find the complete 2017 report, and the reports from previous years at: www.accesskansas.org/kbi/stats/stats_dvrape.shtml.

NOTE:

Data from the Domestic Violence, Stalking and Rape report is derived from standard offense and arrest reports submitted to the KBI’s Kansas Incident Based Reporting System (KIBRS) by local law enforcement agencies in Kansas. The data is dependent on victims reporting crimes. The report is compiled to provide a historical assessment and comparison of domestic violence, stalking and rape incidents in Kansas. It is often not possible to draw further interpretations or conclusions from the data. The KBI cautions against using data to make direct comparisons between jurisdictions. Often these comparisons are not valid as the factors influencing crime vary widely between communities.