Donation to support local mental health center’s primary care clinic

A Topeka-based mental health center received a gift this week that will see the doors for its recently closed primary health clinic re-open.

The primary care clinic at Valeo Behavioral Health opened in July 2013 through a partnership with St. Francis Health and the Washburn University School of Nursing. Valeo was forced to close the clinic earlier this year due to the sale of St. Francis Hospital.

Frank Henderson, Chair of Valeo’s Board of Directors says before the doors closed in January, the clinic experienced nearly 3,000 encounters for primary care services.

Henderson says the results of those encounters greatly benefitted the under and uninsured members of the Topeka community.

“Outcome experiences include 38-percent increase in follow-up primary care for those engage with the clinic for over one year and an 11-percent reduction in emergency department utilization for those who stayed with the clinic for one year. For those engaged with the clinic for short period of 90 days, a 9-percent reduction was experienced,” Henderson said. “So those are pretty amazing numbers.”

Henderson adds that more than a quarter of Valeo clients reported an overall improvement in their well-being and quality of life, and nearly all said their care is more coordinated with behavioral health and primary care staff working together to meet their needs.

Thanks to a $250,000 donation from the St. Francis Health Foundation, the clinic will once again provide those services.

St. Francis Health Foundation Board member Lucky DeFries says closing the clinic created a large gap in services for uninsured people struggling with mental health and addiction issues in the community.

“We’re dealing with a population that, in many instances, would not otherwise be able to receive the services that they need,” DeFries said. “Something had to happen in order to allow them to have the opportunity to find those long-term services.”

DeFries says when the foundation looked at the vast number of people who were impacted by the lack of Valeo’s primary care services, the decision to help re-open the clinic was easy.

“You know, for those of us that receive the health care that we need and have access to wonderful healthcare, I don’t think it’s easy to fully appreciate the challenges that many within our community have and the concerns when you desperately need healthcare and it’s just not otherwise available,” DeFries said. “And it’s these kind of programs that meet those needs and just have to be available within a within a community.”

In addition to the $250,000 dollar gift, Valeo was given a check for $5,000 from the St. Francis Community Partners organization. Valeo CEO Bill Persinger says the money will allow the primary care clinic to provide a wide range of much-needed services.

“Going forward, the sustainability of a mental health center… is going to be integrated care; finding ways for children and adults who have mental illness to gain access to a many levels of care,” Persinger said. “Those include crisis care, primary care and dental care with a clinic we have here in Valeo one day a week.”

The donation, along with a few small grants, will support Valeo’s primary care clinic for at least two years and develop a long-term sustainability plan for continued operations.

Persinger says they’re already looking into funding sources beyond that two year time frame.

“It’s going to revolve around third party payers, commercial insurance and there’s always time for the state of Kansas to expand Medicaid,” Persinger said. “[There are] other donations that we can seek and other grants that we can write. For other donors and grant-makers, when they see the size and the significance of this gift and that this gift can actually save the life of the clinic, I think that will be able to use that to help them to step up and help us out.”

Valeo Behavioral Health Care has been in operation for 50 years. The non-profit organization will hold its first-ever fundraising event at Serendipity, 820 N Kansas Ave., in October.

Earlier this year, Valeo opened Creations of Hope, 909 N Kansas Ave., an art gallery located in Topeka’s NOTO Arts District. Valeo sponsors the gallery, which is supported in part by the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission.

“Creations of Hope is a great way for people who are recovering from mental illness and addiction to express themselves therapeutically,” Persinger said. They can sell their art there and get 70-percent of what they sell. We also have a number of artists from the community or in private business.”

Persinger says Creations of Hope does not necessarily function as a fundraising mechanism for Valeo, but instead aims to raise awareness and advocacy.

“I like to refer to creations of Hope as a public-private partnership,” Persinger said. “We open the gallery to anybody that wants to come in and shop around and and hundreds of people stop during the First Friday Art Walk. It’s a way for us to talk to the community about the stigma of mental illness. It’s often the first time people are introduced to mental health and a chance to learn more about it. To me, it’s an open door on Valeo.”