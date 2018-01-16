Don’t fall for phone scams, sheriff says

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant sent a release Tuesday alerting Northeast Kansans to a new scam to try to take their money.

Merchant said residents are reporting that they are receiving text messages stating that their bank account has been compromised and they are given a number to call back. When that number is called, they are prompted to enter their debit card number. Most financial institutions will not text you such information.

“This is a scam,” Merchant said. “Do not give out your personal information over the phone or text message.”

There have been several variations on this scam, as residents are also receiving phone calls with the same information from a number that they do not recognize, callers are representing themselves as bank personnel and are concerned about debit card usage—callers are asking residents to verify their debit card account numbers.

All callers have been reported to Merchant to have thick foreign accents. If you feel you have been a victim of one of these scams, contact your bank and local law enforcement.