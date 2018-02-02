Don’t fall for scams; call Shawnee County Treasurer to double check taxes

The Shawnee County Treasurer’s Office wants to let taxpayers know that if they still owe taxes, they will be contacted by mail.

According to Treasurer Larry Mah, there are text, email and phone scammers contacting Shawnee County taxpayers stating that they owe delinquent property taxes.

Please do not give any personal information by text, email, or telephone such as social security number, driver’s license number, or payment information.

If a taxpayer owes delinquent 2017 taxes, the Treasurer’s office will mail second notices on February 15.

If you need to verify that personal property and real estate taxes are current, call the Treasurer’s office at (785) 251-5416.