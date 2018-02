Apparently someone has decided to spoof the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office by creating a similar page and then making a bogus post regarding claims of ISIS offering free blood test to infect with diseases.

Please don’t feed into the bogus pages.

If anyone has questions about the Sheriff’s Office social media pages please feel free to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.

Their link is www.facebook.com/ShawneeSheriff/.