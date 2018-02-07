Don’t be scammed, call local law enforcement if you’re suspicious about a phone call

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office sent out a release Tuesday to let the public know that there is a phone scam attempting to convince those with outstanding warrants to give out personal information and payment. An individual is impersonating a Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office detective by identifying himself as “Detective Brown.”

The scammer then advises the victim that there is an outstanding warrant for the call taker and he attempts to collect personal information and payment.

Please remember that caller ID can be “spoofed” to appear as a legitimate phone number, including the Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer said, “The Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens that we will never call individuals with outstanding warrants and attempt to collect payment.”

Similar scams in the past have involved individuals impersonating the IRS, Corrections, Jury Coordinators, or family members needing payment over the phone for delinquent tax payments, jury fines, or bail money for incarcerated loved ones.

If you feel you have been a victim of a phone scam, please call the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.