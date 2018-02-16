WIBW News Now!

Donut shop robbed Friday morning in Topeka

by on February 16, 2018 at 6:39 AM

A donut shop in Topeka was robbed early Friday morning.

According to a release from Topeka Police, officers were sent to Daylight Donuts at 4201 SW 21st just after 1 a.m. The clerk told them four unknown age/race males, wearing all dark clothing entered the business. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and ordered the clerk to the ground. The four suspects took money from the business and fled south out of the business, possibly to an awaiting vehicle.

No one was hurt. The investigation continues. If you have any information relating to this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.

Photos taken from security footage are below.