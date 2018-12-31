Dotson Earns Newcomer of the Week

Tristan Clark (Baylor) and Devon Dotson (Kansas) picked up their first career Big 12 men’s basketball awards as Clark garnered player of the week while Dotson captured newcomer honors.

Clark had 17 points and a season-high 12 rebounds in Baylor’s 84-44 win over New Orleans. He improved on his nation-leading field goal percentage by going 8-of-9 from the field. Clark recorded his first double-double of the season and third of his career. He has blocked multiple shots in 11 of 12 games this season and recorded his third game this season with 5+ blocks.

Dotson scored 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting with four assists, three steals, one blocked shot and three rebounds in Kansas’ 87-63 win versus Eastern Michigan. His .714 shooting percentage was his best of the season and his three steals and blocked shot tied season and career highs. Dotson has scored in double figures in each of his last two games and eight times this season. His 18 steals are tied for first on the team.

2018-19 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Weekly Awards

Player of the Week

Nov. 12: Dedric Lawson, Kansas, F, Jr.

Nov. 19: Lagerald Vick, Kansas, G, Sr.

Nov. 26: Dedric Lawson, Kansas, F, Jr.

Dec. 3: Lagerald Vick, Kansas, G, Sr.

Dec. 10: Christian James, Oklahoma, G, Sr.

Dec. 17: Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech, G, So.

Dec. 26: Dedric Lawson, Kansas, F, Jr.

Dec. 30: Tristan Clark, Baylor, F, So.

Newcomer of the Week

Nov. 12 Quentin Grimes, Kansas, G, Fr.

Nov. 19: Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State, G, Fr

Jaxson Hayes, Texas, F, Fr.

Nov. 26: Jaxson Hayes, Texas, F, Fr.

Dec. 3: Dedric Lawson, Kansas, F, Jr.

Dec. 10: Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State, G, Fr.

Dec. 17: Dedric Lawson, Kansas, F, Jr.

Dec. 26: Miles Reynolds, Oklahoma, G, Gr.

Curtis Jones, Oklahoma State, G, Jr.

Dec. 30: Devon Dotson, Kansas, G, Fr.