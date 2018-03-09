Double fatal wreck on Highway 56 in McPherson County Thursday

Two people died and a third was hurt in an accident on Highway 56 in McPherson County Thursday night.

According to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1994 Ford truck was eastbound on U.S. 56 just after 8:45 p.m. when it crossed the center line into the path of a westbound 2001 Honda SUV. The vehicles collided head-on on the westbound shoulder.

The driver of the Ford, 57-year-old Timothy P Kersten of Hillsboro and the driver of the Honda, 34-year-old Abby J. McIntosh of Galva were both killed.

13-year-old Jace S. Richardson of Galva was riding in the Honda. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Kersten and Richardson were buckled up. McIntosh was not, according to the accident report.