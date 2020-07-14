      Breaking News
Kansas State Fair to have 2020 Special Edition Livestock Show

Double Homicide in Topeka

Jul 14, 2020 @ 5:54am

Press Release/TPD

On Tuesday July 14, 2020 at around 1:51 AM, officers with the Topeka Police Department were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of SW 5th Street.

Officers located two victims inside a residence with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were unfortunately found to be deceased.

The investigation is currently on going.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Shawnee County COVID-19 Restrictions Include Mandatory Masks