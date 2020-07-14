Double Homicide in Topeka
Press Release/TPD
On Tuesday July 14, 2020 at around 1:51 AM, officers with the Topeka Police Department were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of SW 5th Street.
Officers located two victims inside a residence with apparent gunshot wounds.
Both victims were unfortunately found to be deceased.
The investigation is currently on going.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.
Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.
You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.