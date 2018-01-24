WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


36°F
Clear
Feels Like 30°
Winds West 7 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear51°
32°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear62°
43°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy58°
30°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear53°
26°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear47°
24°

Double shooting suspect still at large

by on January 24, 2018 at 4:28 AM

Topeka Police are still searching for a suspect in a double shooting that took place on Kansas Avenue early Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 12:15, police were called to a residence in the 2000 block of South Kansas Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Two male victims were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, with at least one of them with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses described a black male wearing a brown jacket leaving the area to the north just after the gunshots were heard.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.