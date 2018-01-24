Double shooting suspect still at large

Topeka Police are still searching for a suspect in a double shooting that took place on Kansas Avenue early Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 12:15, police were called to a residence in the 2000 block of South Kansas Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Two male victims were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, with at least one of them with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses described a black male wearing a brown jacket leaving the area to the north just after the gunshots were heard.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.