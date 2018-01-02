Douglas County asks judge to decide lawsuit over jail death

Douglas County is asking a federal judge to decide a lawsuit filed after a woman’s death in the county jail nearly six years ago.

A trial in the lawsuit filed by the family of 32-year-old Rachel Hammers was scheduled for this fall. She died in May 2012 while being held in the county jail.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports federal Judge Carlos Murguia is considering a motion filed by the county for a summary judgment, which would mean the $1.35 million lawsuit would not go to trial.

Hammers’ father sued the county and several officials on behalf of his daughter’s three children. He claims his daughter died because she didn’t receive competent medical care.

The county responded that jail staff followed protocol and isn’t liable for Hammers’ death.