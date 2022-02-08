Douglas County Considering New Mask Mandate

The Douglas County Commission will consider a new emergency public health order during its meeting Wednesday.
The new order would require individuals to wear face coverings at indoor gatherings in which 500 or more individuals are in attendance in a single space.
That would include concerts, sporting events, trade shows, or conventions.
Local health officers are recommending the new order specific to large crowds to help prevent spread of COVID-19 in Douglas County where cases and hospitalizations continue to be high, putting a strain on staffing in schools and the healthcare system.
If approved, the public health order would start Thursday, and remain in effect until March 9th unless otherwise rescinded or modified by County Commissioners.
As of late last week, the number of reported cases was seven times the number of cases reported a year ago.