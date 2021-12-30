      Weather Alert

Douglas County Considering New Mask Mandates

Dec 30, 2021 @ 7:13am

Health officials in one of Kansas’ most populous counties are talking again about the possibility of imposing a local mask mandate over COVID-19 only days after one for children expired.

The interest in a new mask mandate in Douglas County, home to the main University of Kansas campus, comes as the state continues to see relatively high numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

The delta variant has spread across the state, and 25 cases of the omicron variant have been reported in 10 counties, including Douglas County.

Health department Director Dan Partridge told the Lawrence Journal-World that he, the county administrator, and the CEO of the local health system plan to meet next week to hear from the county’s public health officer and other professionals.

The Douglas County Commission would decide whether to impose the mandate.

Partridge said the earliest that health officials would present a recommendation would be January 12th.

