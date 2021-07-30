Douglas County DA: Not Enforcing Voting Law

A law passed by the Kansas Legislature last session will not be enforced in Douglas County, according to the District Attorney there.
Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez says that her office will not prosecute a recently enacted law that she says has had a chilling effect on vital work to inform and register Kansas voters.
Among other things, the law makes it illegal for an individual to engage in conduct that gives the appearance or would cause someone to believe he or she is an elections official.
However, Valdez said, “appearance” and “conduct” under this law are completely subjective, and based on perception.
The law doesn’t even require the “reasonable person” standard.
Additionally, while this may seem an effort to prevent someone from impersonating an elections official, that conduct is already illegal.