Douglas County Implements New COVID-19 Restrictions
Cities and counties across the state continue to adapt to the latest ups and downs of coronavirus cases in their areas. Douglas County has made the latest moves.
Some of the requirements of the new public health order in effect in Douglas County include:
• All venues with a liquor license will cease serving alcohol at 9 p.m. and close their premises – including all outside seating areas – no later than 10.
• Establishments may conduct carryout, curbside or off-premises delivery of food after 10 p.m., but no carryout of alcohol beverages after 9.
• Restaurants that do not serve alcohol are not required to close at 10.
• Restaurants and bars serving alcohol must have patrons seated at a table with a maximum group of 10 people per table, and social distancing requirements between tables.
• Face masks need to be worn by anyone who is inside a public space. There are exceptions, including for children 5 or younger.
• Mass gatherings of more than 45 people are prohibited.