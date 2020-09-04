Douglas County Issues New COVID-19 Health Order
Cities and counties across the state continue to adapt to the latest ups and downs of coronavirus cases in their areas. Douglas County has made the latest moves.
Some of the requirements of the new public health order now in effect in Douglas County include:
• All restaurants, bars and entertainment venues with a liquor license to cease serving alcohol at 9 p.m. and close their premises including all outside seating areas or patios to customers no later than 10 p.m.
• Establishments may conduct carryout, curbside or off-premises delivery of food only after 10 p.m. but no carryout or curbside delivery of alcohol beverages after 9 p.m.
• Restaurants that do not serve alcohol are not required to close at 10 p.m.
• Restaurants and bars serving alcohol to have patrons seated at a table with a maximum group of 10 people per table, and social distancing requirements between tables and groups of patrons observed.
• No customers standing at or congregating at a bar or counter, and all food and beverages must be consumed by patrons while seated, except for carryout services.
• Face masks need to be worn by anyone who is inside a public space or outside and unable to maintain six feet of social distance from non-household members. There are exceptions, including for children 5 or younger.
• Mass gatherings of more than 45 people are prohibited. These are instances in which individuals who don’t reside together are in one location and are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance.
• An occupancy limitation of 100 people for entertainment venues, provided social distancing and face mask requirements are maintained.
• Dance floors at entertainment venues and establishments to be closed for dancing and may be repurposed for table seating.